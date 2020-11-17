Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens heartfelt post for Aaradhya, shares photos from her 9th birthday celebrations

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens heartfelt post for Aaradhya

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday, shared a few beautiful selfies with her daughter Aaradhya to mark her ninth birthday. The blue-eyes-diva shared pictures from her daughter's birthday celebrations which also featured husband Abhishek Bachchan. To make the occasion special, Aishwarya penned down a heartfelt post for her little munchkin and called her the esssence of her life. The actress said that she thanks god with every breath for giving her a blessing in the form of Aaradhya.

Aishwarya wrote, "HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA... I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life... Love, Love LOVE YOU." The pictures show Aish and Aaradhya posing for a selfie. In another picture, Abhishek joins them for a pefect family photo.

Earlier on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan traced the growing-up years of granddaughter Aaradhya while sending out love and good wishes on her birthday. The superstar posted a photo collage made by a fan page, featuring nine throwback pictures of Aaradhya from when she was one till now when she turned nine. The photos, from start to end, show how Aaradhya has grown up and captures her various moods. In some images, she is seen smiling for the camera and in others she looks amused.

"Happy birthday, Aaradhya... all my love," he wrote on Instagram while posting the picture.

Earlier, Amitabh had revealed that Aaradhya likes to come and destroy his working desk, and that brings immense joy to him. "I've loved all of them. When I want to spoil my grandkids, I am so authoritative that their parents dare not oppose me. Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience," he said in an episode of "Starry Nights 2.Oh!".

Unlike every year, Aaradhya celebrated her birthday in the presence of family. Every year, the Bachchan family used to celebrate the little munchkin's birthday with a grand party but COVID19 pandemic played spoilsport this year. Also, the stars were tested positive for COVID19 in July and recovered after fighting the battle against the deadly virus.

Talking about the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the film Maleficient: Mistress of Evil which she dubbed in Hindi. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film. Confirming the project to PTI, she had said, "Right now, I will be working with Mani Ratnam because I want to work him. It is a simple earnest reason to do the film and that's how I have worked over the years."

On the other hand, Big B will be seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer Chehre, and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. He will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page