Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria's Tadap - An Incredible Love Story to release in December

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is gearing up for the release of his debut film Tadap. The makers on Tuesday finally announced the release date of the film. Filmmaker Milan Luthria, who has directed "Tadap - An Incredible Love Story" revealed that the film will release theatrically on December 3. The Sajid Nadiadwala-production, which stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead, was earlier scheduled to release on September 24.

The producer's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's new release date on its official Instagram page. "Witness this magic on the big screen. #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story in cinemas on 3rd December 2021," the caption read.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, "Tadap" also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati. The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama "RX 100", which featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. It is written by Rajat Arora, who had also penned Luthria's "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai", "The Dirty Picture" and "Baadshaho".

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had released the first poster of the film featuring Ahan and Tara with the previous release date. He had said, ""Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!"

His second tweet read, "Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen. Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap, in cinemas on 24th September."