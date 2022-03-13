Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PULKITSAMRAT After Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat begins shooting for 'Fukrey 3'

Actor Pulkit Samrat has kickstarted shooting for 'Fukrey 3' in the national capital. On Sunday, Pulkit took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures--one with the clapboard and the other with the team including his co-stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. "#Fukrey3 aapki seva mein!," Pulkit captioned the post tagging his co-stars and crew members.

Previously, Sharma, who shot to fame for his portrayal of Choocha in his acting debut “Fukrey”, shared the shooting update on Instagram with his fans and followers. “Shuru Hogayi!! (It's on!!) Jai Mata di,” the 32-year-old actor captioned the picture of the film’s clapboard.

For the unversed, the film went on floors in Mumbai on March 3.

The “Fukrey” franchise also features Richa Chadha as the local gangster Bholi Punjaban and follows the story of four friends Ali Fazal (Zafar), Pulkit Samrat (Hunny), Sharma and Manjot Singh (Laali), who look for ways to make easy money only to land in trouble.

The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel 'Fukrey Returns' came out in 2017. Apart from Pulkit, Varun, and Manjot, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal have also featured in the hit franchise.