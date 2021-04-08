After Dance Deewane 3 veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Helen, Asha Parekh enjoy vacation in Andaman; see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAINA_NC After Dance Deewane 3 Waheeda Rehman, Helen, Asha Parekh enjoy vacation in Andaman; see pic

Veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh are enjoying their time together in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Ace fashion designer and politician Shaina NC shared a picture of the three 'wonder women' from their beach vacation as the ladies posed.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Shaina wrote, "With the #wonderwomen of the film industry,timeless grace #helen aunty , #waheedarehman #ashaparekh in #andamanislands @beingsalmankhan @arpitakhansharma @atulreellife @arbaazkhanofficial @sohailkhanofficial."

All three ladies Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh were also seen gracing the stage of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 as special guests. Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit who is one of the judges in the show performed with the three actresses on their iconic songs. Madhuri danced with Waheeda Rehman on her popular song from Teesri Kasam Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamarao. With Helen, she danced on Mungda song from Inkaar film. Whereas with Asha Parekh, Madhuri grooved on the song Achha To Hum Chalte Hain.

The actress also took to her Instagram and shared the videos. Check them out here:

On the movie's front, Madhuri was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank which was filled with an ensemble cast featuring-- Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt.

She will next be seen in a Netflix series titled Anamika. The same was announced by the actress herself on Insta as she wrote, "Beauty, poise, grace and elegance are all words you’d associate with Anamika. But skeletons hidden in her closet all come rushing out when an untoward event takes place. There’s always more than meets the eye, isn’t there? I’m thrilled to announce I will be part of the Netflix original series Finding Anamika. Excuse me, while I do a happy dance to celebrate!"