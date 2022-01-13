Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu: Actors playing double roles in upcoming movies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYAROYKAPUR Aditya Roy Kapur, Sharaddha Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu: Actors playing double roles in upcoming movies

Playing a double role can be creatively more challenging for an actor that is why they are often keen on taking up such projects. In the coming time, actors such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu among others will be seen taking up movies with dual roles. This will not only add more diversity to their filmography but will present a newer side to them. We take a look at upcoming movies that feature a double role of the lead star.

Cirkus (Ranveer Singh)

Ranveer has been experimenting with one role after another and in his next with director Rohit Shetty, titled Cirkus, the 83 actor will be seen doing a double role, that of separated identical twin brothers. It is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors.

Thadam remake (Aditya Roy Kapur)

Aditya will be seen in double roles in Thadam remake. He plays the role of a civil engineer and a that of a suspected criminal. The Tamil original was a huge hit for the 'plot of confusion' that is based on its look alike characters.

Chaalbaaz in London (Shraddha Kapoor)

Shraddha will be seen in dual roles in Chaalbaaz in London. It is the remake of Sridevi starrer comedy Chaalbaaz and one of the movies that will be looked forward to by the fans.

Blurr (Taapsee Pannu)

Taapsee's upcoming Blurr will see her playing the role of twin sisters. It is directed by Ajay Bahl and a remake of Spanish horror film Julia's eyes.

Sardar (Karthi)

Tamil star Karthi aka Karthik Sivakumar has teamed up with director PS Mithran for a film titled Sardar. Karthi will play a double role in this espionage thriller-- that of a cop and a convict.