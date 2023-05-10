Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Adipurush Trailer: Saif Ali Khan’s larger than life character Lankesh increases curiosity

The Adipurush trailer dropped on Tuesday and left the fans mind-blown. While the Om Raut-directed magnum opus has been lauded for its representation of the Ramayana, Saif Ali Khan’s character Lankesh is being quite loved particularly. Even though it appears in the last few seconds of the trailer, Saif’s character leaves quite an impact.

While fans have been smitten seeing the glory of Lord Ram, and the serenity of Ma Sita, the might of Lankesh has also left many mesmerized. Especially, the close-up where Lankesh opens his blue eyes, and is seen standing backwards, with a voiceover, packs quite a solid punch. Glimpses of Saif Ali Khan disguised as a sadhu also left many fascinated. In fact, the netizens have been asking for more of Lankesh’s larger-than-life avatar and you will too once you watch the trailer.

So far, Lankesh’s look from the film hasn’t been disclosed, and while the audience didn’t get a proper look at him in the trailer too, many are wondering how the character will turn out to be in the film.

Adipurush Trailer

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

