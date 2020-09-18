Adhyayan Suman gets candid about Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput and drug probe

Image Source : INDIA TV Adhyayan Suman speaks to India TV about drugs probe, Kangana Ranaut and Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Actor Adhyayan Suman, in an exclusive chat with IndiaTV, requests not to drag him in the drugs probe. He claims that his old interview is being highlighted at this time but no one was there for him when he opened up about the drug connection in the industry. He claims that he had seen a dark phase in the industry even when his father Shekhar Suman has been a popular name in Bollywood. Adhyayan claims that nepotism has not worked for me and he has tried to make his own place.

Also, Adhyayan stresses that his family and Kangana have raised the same voice which is for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, just there method is different. He says that the whole debate around the film industry is just defaming it.

