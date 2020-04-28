Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actress Nafisa Ali’s niece Diya Naidu donates her plasma for coronavirus treatment in Karnataka

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali's niece Diya Naidu is one of the COVID-19 surivivors in the nation. She has now become the second person to donate her plasma for coronavirus treatment after Smriti Thakkar. The convalescent plasma therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient to treat those critically affected by the virus. The therapy can also be used to immunise those at a high risk of contracting the virus -- such as health workers, families of patients, and other high-risk contacts.

In a series of Instagram posts, Nafisa Ali explained the process of donating plasma to treat people diagnosed with COVID-19 and also added that she is very proud of her niece Diya. The veteran actress, who is a cancer survivor herslef, called her a COVID-19 hero.

Diya mentioned in her post, “The blood of a Covid recovered person is taken and separated into red blood cells and plasma. The plasma ( in pic) which is full of antibodies is given to a critical patient.” She also shared how the donors needn’t be afraid of the process. About it Diya wrote, “There is nothing to be afraid of. The normal pain that needles bring and a bit of wooziness. I am fine now and during the procedure was given calcium to eat as blood calcium dips.

In terms of work, Nafisa Ali was last seen in 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. She is best-known for her performances in films like Junoon, Major Saab, Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana, among others.

