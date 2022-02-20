'Please ignore any messages you receive...' actress Gayathrie Shankar's Instagram account hacked

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GAYATHRIE SHANKAR Gayathrie Shankar

Gayathrie made her debut in Tamil cinema in 2012

Well-known Tamil actress Gayathrie, who shot to the limelight for her performance in the light-hearted comedy 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom', on Saturday (February 19) announced that her Instagram account had been hacked. The actress took to Twitter to make the announcement. She said, "My Instagram has been hacked! Working on recovering it! Please ignore any messages you receive from my account!"

Actor Premgi, who is also scoring the music for his brother, director Venkat Prabhu's next film, responded to Gayathrie on Twitter saying that he too had received a message from her account. The actress enquired if he had clicked on any link in the message to which Premgi replied that he did but then, didn't log in.

Recently, Gayathrie shared a post on Instagram wishing her mother on birthday. Dropping a beautiful picture that she had taken while going on a trip with her family, Gayathri wished her mother on the special day. She wrote, "A day before our trip, at the dinner table, I was reading the horoscope section of the newspaper. Amma said, there's travel in store and some Aquarians might meet the love of their lives. Mom and I started pulling my dad's leg over this, who was just smiling and shaking his head like he does every time we start acting like kids."

"Somewhere through the trip, a very pensive mom suddenly looks at me, holds my hand and says 'I think I found the love of my life.' Smiles and hold(s) my hand tighter! To a mom that's ready to jump into freezing cold water because that's my idea of fun. To a mom that's becoming a friend, Happy Birthday Amma!" she added.

Gayathrie, who has a number of films in different stages of production including the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Maamanithan' waiting for release, isn't the first celebrity whose Instagram account has been hacked. Earlier too, several actresses have faced the same problem including Nazriya, Amritha Aiyer and Pooja Hegde.

