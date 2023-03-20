Actor-writer Inder Shahu talks about his new films; reveals names of two Indo-Canadian projects

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Actor-writer Inder Shahu talks about his new films

With the onset of the OTT culture things have taken a turn for writers and filmmakers. Now the topics explored are much bolder and everyone has more creative liberty to express themselves on OTT platforms. This one turn has also increased the influx of raw talent in the movie industry as well. Inder Shahu, who is a seasoned writer in the block, is all set with his next project. The writer is currently working on his upcoming project titled Kabootar. The film is being directed by Puneet Rakheja and will also be made in English as it is an Indo-Canadian project. The story is about the immigration experience.

Inder revealed that he has a few other projects lined up for the future. One of them is Hoshiarpur De Hoshiyar. He says, "This film too has been written by me and is being directed by Vikram Pradhan." When asked about the star cast, the writer said, "It is a little too early to reveal it all at this juncture."

Inder Shahu, also known as Amaninder Singh, is a Mumbai-based actor and writer. He has been working in the entertainment industry for over a decade and has been a part of many celebrated projects. He has contributed to several feature film projects as a script consultant as well. Talking about his work, his notable projects include "Heer Hero Ranjha Zero"( released as “Sat Shri Akaal England”) "Bang Bang Bangkok" and "Fiji Fiji Bang Bang." His two upcoming projects "Hoshiarpur De Hoshiar" and "Kabootar" have been creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Talking about his acting career, Inder worked in feature films titled 'Rapist' and 'Filmi Chakkar'.

Latest Entertainment News