Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITSADH Actor Amit Sadh reveals he didn't leave Television, he was banned

Actor Amit Sadh started his journey from television and has been impressing the viewers with his stellar performances in web shows and Bollywood films. Recently he was seen in Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, and left viewers amazed by his role as the tough cop. However, Amit Sadh's acting journey hasn't been an easy one. In a recent interview, the actor shared that during the beginning of his career, people were very rude and disrespectful towards him.

In the interview, Amit Sadh revealed that he started his career from TV but he did not leave the medium. He said that he was banned. The actor said that people called each other and said not to work with him. He had also shared that he stopped getting work even when his first film Kai Po Che earned much applaud. He revealed that he got a call from a big producer who told him that there are many stories about him and his whereabouts. However, he later decided to put all his anger into work and started meeting good people. He said, "Destiny never changes with money, but sometimes it turns by meeting good people too."

Amit Sadh has been doing many films and web shows lately. He was seen in Breathe as Kabir Sawant who headed the case of Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Siya's kidnapping. About the role, Sadh said that it has been a long painful journey getting into the skin of the new avatar of his role. Amit took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the web-series. He captioned the image: "There is a madness to the method, And a method to the madness! It has been a long painful journey getting into the skin of the new avatar of Kabir Sawant. A character whose past is as dark and twisted as the moment he lives in - it made me realise the extreme limits of human strength.

Amit Sadh said, "This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can't wait to take you back to the world of 'Breathe'. This time, Into The Shadows"

every sin has a punishment and every story has a past! #BreatheIntoTheShadows trailer out on july 1@BreatheAmazon @TheAmitSadh pic.twitter.com/iSSoIy6Vrh — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 25, 2020

Next, he will be seen in Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan. the trailer of the film dropped today, It will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.

Watch Shakuntala Devi trailer here-

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage