Abhishek Bachchan's video hugging Neeraj Chopra after his historic win at Paris Olympics goes viral

Neeraj Chopra, the Golden Boy of India, didn't disappoint Indian fans and clinched Silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the men's javelin event. The stadium was filled with Indian fans and not only this several Bollywood celebrities were also present to watch and cheer the Indian athletes. Soon after Neeraj won the medal, he greeted Indian fans and took a victory lap where he met Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. A video of the actor hugging Neeraj during post-match celebration is doing rounds on social media.

In the viral video, Neeraj can be seen with the Indian National Flag over his shoulder when he interacts and hugs the actor. He also posed for the camera with Abhishek Bachchan. One user wrote, ''Nice gesture by Indian Actor Abhishek Bahchan. He encouraged Neeraj Chopra by Congratulations and hugged him on winning the Silver medal for India.''

''Super gesture by Junior @juniorbachchan to congratulate champion @Neeraj_chopra1 being involved in kabaddi football leagues Abhishek is very fond of sports good to see him cheer our players @Olympics,'' wrote another.

Earlier, the 'Dasvi' actor shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle holding the Indian flag and cheering our athletes.

How Neeraj clinched Silver at Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra's Silver at the Paris Olympics immortalises his legacy in the track and field category and in javelin. He became the first Indian track and field athlete to claim two medals after independence. However, the Silver in Paris didn't come easily for Neeraj.

The 26-year-old came into the final event after acing the qualification round with a throw of 89.34m. The throw of 89.34m was enough to comfortably breach the 84m qualifying mark.

Neeraj didn't have a great start to the event as he committed a foul on the first attempt. Before he could get his hands on the javelin for his other attempt Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympic Games record with a throw of 92.97 m.

The 26-year-old registered a brilliant throw of 89.34 meters, the best among 30 athletes and his personal best of 2024. Neeraj secured a Silver medal with his season's best and career's second-best throw of 89.45m, which he achieved in his second attempt in the final.

