Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh to get Covid-19 test done

After Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19, actor Amit Sadh, who worked with the former in "Breathe: Into The Shadows", has decided to get his Covid-19 test done. On Saturday, Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan announced that they have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai as the two contracted the novel coronavirus. And since then, fans started wondering about Amit's health, considering he and Abhishek were spotted several times at a dubbing studio amid the pandemic.

Sharing his health update among his fans, Amit took to social media on Sunday and wrote: "Hi all. Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, will get a precautionary Covid-19 test done today. Furthermore, he wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery."

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan announced in a tweet that his coronavirus test result was positive. He wrote: "I have tested COVID-19 positive... shifted to hospital... hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Soon after Bachchan's tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account, @juniorbachchan. On Sunday morning, Abhishek also confirmed the news on Instagram, requesting people to stay calm and not panic.

According to Nanavati sources, both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are in stable condition.

