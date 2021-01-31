Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAYUSHSHARMA Aayush Sharma looks fierce as gangster 'Rahuliya' from 'Antim.' Seen his poster yet?

Makers of the much-anticipated movie 'Antim' starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan with his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma in one frame have dropped the first character look of Aayush introducing him as 'Rahuliya' on Sunday. Aayush's look in the movie is out today with his character set to be named 'Rahuliya', the name which reminds of 'romance' going by the Bollywood history of the names.

The fierce look was shared by the actor himself on his Instagram handle where he wrote alongside, "Rahuliya #antimthefinaltruth."

Just a few days back, he shared his look from the upcoming film and wrote, "The greatest gift as an actor is the love and appreciation from the audience. Thank you so much for blessing me with the abundant praises for the first look of #Antim. It is so overwhelming when your hardwork finally pays off and efforts are appreciated.

From the bottom of my heart I would like to express my gratitude towards @beingsalmankhan & @maheshmanjrekar sir for believing in me and pushing me beyond my limits."

He even shared the first glimpse and wrote, "Mehnat khoon paseena maangati hai par badle mein bahut kuch de jaati Hai..Antim ke safar ki shubh shuruaat."

The first look shows the 'Loveyatri' in a totally different light from what he played in his debut movie. With an intense look and dark attire, he seems set to portray the role of a gangster. Aayush made his debut with the 2018 romantic drama movie 'Loveyatri' opposite Warina Hussain where he portrayed the role of a cute and bubbly boy. However, this time he enters new waters in an action movie opposite superstar Salman Khan.

-With ANI inputs