AAP's Sanjeev Arora congratulates Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra amid dating rumours, fans ask 'Shadi kab?'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have created a lot of buzz after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates. Later, when Raghav was asked by a journalist about the actress, he laughed and said, "Aap Rajneeti ke baare mein puchiye, Parineeti ke baare mein nahi." However, certain media reports suggested that Parineeti and Raghav are going to get engaged soon. Amid this, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday took to his Twitter account and congratulated the two for their "union".

Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" Soon after he shared the tweet, amused fans asked if the two are getting married. "Getting married or what?" a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Confirm ho gaya kya?"

Recently Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased Raghav in Rajya Sabha and said, "You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you."

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship. Recently, when the paps asked AAP leader about getting married to the actress, he said, "Denge Jawab". The way Raghav was blushing, it definitely hinted towards something.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was spotted alongside Raghav after a lunch date. They both left the restaurant in the same car. Parineeti, who was dressed casually in a black tee and black trousers, smiled at the paparazzi waiting to capture the pair. A day ago, they were spotted in Mumbai at a fancy restaurant. Both were dressed in white, while Parineeti opted for checkered pants and Raghav chose beige linen ones.

What's next for Parineeti Chopra?

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

