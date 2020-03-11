Aamir Khan to announce Ghajini 2 on his birthday? This is what left Twitterati puzzled

Remember how Kalpana was killed? No? We don't blame you because even Ghajini used to forget the same. Understood what we are talking about? Yes, the Aamir Khan starrer which released in the year 2008 was a film that bought tears in the eyes of many. Well, how would you react if we tell you that the actor is coming again with his 'short term memory loss' to entertain his fans in Ghajini 2? The latest reports doing rounds state that the makers are going to announce the sequel on the occasion of the actor's 55th birthday on March 14. The fuel to the fire was added when the official handle of Reliance Entertainment wrote a cryptic tweet in relation to the same.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Reliance Entertainment wrote, "This post was supposed to be about Ghajini but we forgot what we wanted to make" and the caption said, "Blame it on Ghajini." Have a look:

Even if it wasn't enough, a picture of Aamir decked up in a suited avatar with a cigar in his hand went viral on the internet that instantly reminded fans of his character in Ghajini, Sanjay Singhania. Check it out:

The news about the same spread like wildfire and fans started tweeting about the same and showed their excitement. Here's how Twitteratis reacted to the same:

Something bigger is going to happen.



All Aamirian Be Ready🔥🔥



Mark The Date 14 March🤘 Ghajini 2 🤘 pic.twitter.com/2NCcBt0vCZ — Sakil Ahmed (@sakilkhan123345) March 10, 2020

Aamir sir ki ghajini 2 aari hai kya — Garvit Singh Garry (@garry_garvit) March 10, 2020

Don't give us heart attack. Tell us what's the matter 😒 — Debi (@WhoDebi) March 10, 2020

14th March come soon 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bfR3g6uvJI — Debi (@WhoDebi) March 10, 2020

The first edition of Ghajini also starred Asin and late actress Jiah Khan. The film got an exceptional response at the box office and even became the first Bollywood film to touch the 100 crore mark. Aamir, in the film, played the role of businessman Sanjay Singhania, who suffered from Retrograde Amnesia due to which he remember an encounter for barely 15 minutes. Coming back to the sequel, the news has not been confirmed by the makers or the actor yet.

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film happens to be an official remake of Tom Hanks's 1994 film Forrest Gump and release on Christman 2020.

Check Ghajini Trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page