Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PERFECTAAMIRX Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine: Report

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been tested positive for COVID-19. A lot of celebrities from both the Bollywood and Television industry have contracted the virus. We've heard about actors like-- Manoj Bajpyaee, Satish Kaushik, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mayur Vakani, and others. And now, the '3 Idiots' actor has tested positive for the virus. Since the actor bid goodbye to social media, his spokesperson confirmed the same and also stated that he has home quarantined himself and is taking all the necessary precautions. The 56-year-old actor is doing "fine" and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

The statement by Aamir Khan's spokesperson said, "Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

The 56-year-old actor, soon after his birthday announced his exit from social media. He stated, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In another news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. Lots of love, always."

As soon as the news of the actor's COVID positive report came, various celebs and his fans took to Twitter and poured in get well soon wishes. Check out the same here:

On the professional front, Aamir was recently seen opposite Elli AvaRam in the song 'Har Funn Maula' from the film Koi Jaane Na.

Next up he has Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. The film also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role happens to be the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. It is expected to release on Christmas this year.