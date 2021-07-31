Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao meet Jammu and Kashmir Lt Gov Manoj Sinha, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan. Bollywood celebrities, who are shooting for their upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Ladakh, reportedly met the minister to discuss the new film policy of the state. The meeting is also said to have been focused on reviving the state's glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination for the filmmakers.

The picture from their meet has also surfaced on the Internet. Take a look:

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Besides essaying the title role, Aamir has produced the film, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Recently, the film hogged the limelight, when certain netizens alleged on Twitter that the film unit had littered in the Wakha area of Ladakh while shooting in the region. Soon after, the actor's production house denied claims and issued a statement by Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) on its verified Instagram account.

The statement reads: "To whomsoever it may concern: AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces. We have a team which makes sure that the location is trash free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it."

"We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like," the statement concluded," it added.