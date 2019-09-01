Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zareen Khan trolled for showing stretch marks in latest pic, Anushka Sharma comes to the rescue

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan was trolled for posting a recent photograph, showing stretch marks on her stomach. The actress, who is currently in Udaipur, shared a beautiful picture of herself ear the Pichola lake. In the picture the actress looks stunning in it but what caught’s everyone’s attention was her stomach, which shows stretch marks.

Zareen Khan

As soon as the actress shares the picture, people starts trolling the actress. Here’s how people reacted:

Comments on Zareen Khan's pic

However, the Hate Story 3 actress decided to give it back to body-shamers. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, “For people who are very curious to know about what’s wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost 50kgs of weight, this is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected,” Zareen said.

Zareen Khan's reply to haters

Zareen Khan Then Vs Now

“I’ve always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up,” she added.

Actress Anushka Sharma also supported Zareen Khan all the way. Taking to her Instagram story, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress said, ""Zareen, you're beautiful, brave and strong just the way you are."

anushka sharma instagram

In an earlier interview, Zareen Khan spoke about her weight loss journey and said,"When I was more than 100 kg, I was often body-shamed and bullied. However, none of this ever bothered me. It didn't bother me then and doesn't bother me now. I have always been extremely strong-willed and will never shy away from talking about how I feel. I am very grateful to the people who have supported me through my journey and the ones who haven't, have only made me stronger".

On film front, she will be soon be seen in an independent film “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele“, which is a story about two completely different individuals who meet at one point in life, and how they form a unique bond.

