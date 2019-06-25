Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
Watch: Tiger Shroff pulls off Michael Jackson steps on Ranveer Singh’s 'Khalibali' song from Padmaavat

On Michael Jackson's death anniversary, the Student Of The Year 2 actor shared a video where he can be seen dancing on Khalibali.

New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2019 17:20 IST
Watch: Tiger Shroff pulls off Michael Jackson steps in Ranveer Singh’s 'Khalibali' song from Padmaavat

The fact that Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is a great dancer is not unknown. He recently danced to Ranveer Singh's song "Khalibali" from the film "Padmaavat," but with a twist.

The "Baaghi" star shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday. He is seen performing the high-octane dance number in late King of pop Michael Jackson's famous break-dancing style.

"Can't believe it's been nine years already? I'm sure even Khilji would've offered you his throne. King of kings Michael Jackson. Gone too soon," Tiger captioned the video.

Jackson died in June 2009. He reportedly died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home in Los Angeles.

Tiger was last seen on the big screen in the second installment of "Student Of The Year". He will share screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming actioner.

-With IANS inputs

