Image Source : INSTAGRAM Watch: Pyaar ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall's yoga workout video will pump up your morning

Sonnalli Seygall of Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame is a die-hard yoga fan and her latest social media post is proof. Sonnalli Seygall, who made her debut with a bunch of newcomers in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (PKP), has been making her fans go gaga over her workout videos."My favourite physical activity is hands down, yoga, which all of my close ones know too. It’s like the best drug for you', the actress was quoted as saying in an earlier interview.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonnalli Seygall shared her yoga workout video with a caption that read, "Gimme sand, water and sunset and I will play yoga yoga P.S. The sand is so tough to stay grounded on... Hence more core is used".

On the work front, she will be seen next in Jai Mummy Di, which is being directed by debutant Navjyot Gulati. According to the press release, it is a light-hearted family comedy which will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to a muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families.

"Jai Mummy Di is a witty and entertaining family comedy. Films like our very own Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and even Badhaai Ho that released last year have proven that there is a big audience for stories which weave in family dynamics interestingly. We are excited to bring Jai Mummy Di to the audience this July," said Ranjan.

The film is presented by T- Series Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and produced by Luv Films' Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Jai Mummy Di will release in cinemas on 12 July.