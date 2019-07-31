Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal wants to do a romantic movie, says he would love to explore it

Vicky Kausal is a heartthrob of the Nation. With his looks and polished acting skills, he has managed to grab the attention of the mass audience. He was first seen in Masaan. He seemed to be a boy in his teens, struggling to become an actor. Though his acting skills at that time were appreciable. Now, that Vicky has gained confidence and groomed himself in every aspect, he is back with the bang. Vicky Kaushal has blessed the Bollywood industry with one of the highest-grossing films Uri: The Surgical Strike. Playing the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, Vicky Kaushal has uplifted and lived up to the expectations of his fans.

However, in a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal has put forward his desire to try new movies. He said, “I would love to do a romantic film and whenever I get an opportunity I will do it. Every film has a romantic angle, but at what intensity I can’t reveal now. But I would like to do it.”

Well, he indeed will grace the role of romantic actor like no other. Though Vicky Kaushal was seen trying his hands-on romantic movie like Manmarziyaan, however, his character was more inclined towards freedom. He was not a totally lovey-dovey character. In Raazi too, playing the role of Alia's husband, Vicky was seen showcasing his romantic side. However, there is a need to fetch a more full-fledged romantic character for him.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for the Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. He will be seen in Dharma Productions horror movie, Bhoot- Part One:The Haunted Ship alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's movie on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the first look of which was released recently.

