Tiger Shroff on his Bollywood career: I have been successful at proving myself without using my father's name

Actor Tiger Shroff says he is proud to be "Jackie Shroff ka beta", but wants to work so hard that his father gets known as "Tiger Shroff's daddy".

June 22, 2019
Tiger Shroff talks about his Bollywood career

Actor Tiger Shroff says he is proud to be "Jackie Shroff ka beta", but wants to work so hard that his father gets known as "Tiger Shroff's daddy". The young actor says the challenge for him when he stepped into the industry was to build his own identity, apart from being known as a star kid. And he feels he has been successful at proving himself over time.

"I was always aware of my father, his presence and his impact on the industry. So, for me, the challenge was to separate myself from that and it is fair to say that I have been successful at proving myself, my identity in my own manner without using my father's name," Tiger told IANS. 

The actor, who was last seen on-screen in "Student Of The Year 2", agrees that as a star kid, it was easy for him to get noticed. 

But added: "I don't think the audience accepted me just because I am 'Jackie Shroff ka beta'. I accepted this before and I keep saying this that no matter how proud I am to be ‘Jackie Shroff ka beta', my goal is to make him be known him as ‘Tiger Shroff ka daddy' that is my goal," added Tiger.

The 29-year-old actor said it has been a "huge task" for him because Jackie has a huge presence.

"Once I do that (make my father known by my name), I think I will feel better about myself," Tiger said. On the acting front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming actioner.

 

(With IANS inputs)

