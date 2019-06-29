Sonam Kapoor reveals no actor wanted to work with her in Khoobsurat, claims ‘had to get Fawad Khan’

Sonam Kapoor reveals no actor wanted to work with her in Khoobsurat

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor recently appeared on the cover story of the leading magazine and bared out her soul. The actress who has been a part of one of the most popular and critically acclaimed films like Saawariya and Neerja revealed that no Bollywood hero wanted to work with her in Khoobsurat because it was a female-oriented film. Khoobsurat is a 2014 film which also starrer Fawad Khan, ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher and Aditi Rao Hydari.

While in an interview with Filmfare, Sonam Kapoor said, “I can’t explain how difficult it was to make Aisha. Do you know how much effort it took to make Khoobsurat? No hero wanted to work with me because it was called Khoobsurat. I had to get Fawad Khan from Pakistan. And look what happened. Fawad became a huge star. He had the confidence.”

The actor has claimed that despite being a star kid, she bagged films like Saawariya and Delhi 6 on her own credit. “Initially, when I came in the industry, everyone said she’s born with a silver spoon, they alleged nepotism, etc. They didn’t know that I had auditioned for Saawariya (2007), I had auditioned for Delhi 6 (2009) and that I’ve auditioned for every film I’ve worked in. I just was able to have the initial meeting. That was it,” she said.

Sonam Kapoor reveals no actor wanted to work with her in Khoobsurat

Talking about being chosen for Delhi 6, she said, “When Delhi 6 was being made, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had Rang De Basanti behind him. He was the biggest filmmaker that time. Every heroine wanted to do that film. But I was signed before Sawaariya released. I don’t even remember how many auditions I gave for the part. Even for Saawariya, I was auditioned with Ranbir Kapoor. Honestly, I got those films on my own merit.”

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for her next Bollywood film The Zoya Factor with South star Dulquer Salmaan. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s book with the same name. In the film, Sonam will be seen as an advertising executive named Zoya who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page