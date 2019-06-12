Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya watch Salman Khan's Bharat post IND vs AUS win. See picture

Salman Khan's Bharat is raining numbers at the box office. The film has successfully managed to cross the Rs 150 crore marks over a weekend. Though, the numbers have slowed down at the BO, but the buzz hasn't died. Let along the audience, even the celebrities are gripped by this Ali Abbas Zafar's film fever. Lately, a picture of MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul from outside a theatre is doing rounds on social media. The team sans the captain Virat Kohli was enjoying Salman Khan's latest film Bharat in a theatre in Nottingham. The team bonded over a movie after defeating Australia by 36 runs at The Oval. They made most of the time they had before getting on with the real business of World Cup 2019 ahead of IND vs. PAK match on June 16.

Kedar Jadhav, who is a big-time Salman Khan took MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for the company to watch Bharat. Some of their staff members also accompanied them for the movie outing.

Kedar Jadhav shared the picture on his social media and wrote, "BHARAT KI TEAM BHARAT MOVIE KE BAAD." The picture has now gone viral on social media.

On a related note, Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out for 2 weeks due to a thumb fracture. The injury took place during the India vs Australia match which took place last Sunday. Though the fracture is minor, but Dhawan is currently under observation of the BCCI medical team. The replacement in place of Dhawan has not been announced as yet.

"Team India opening batsman Mr Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Mr Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored," BCCI announced on Tuesday.