Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sapna Chaudhary on Yoga Day 2019 reveals her favourite yoga asana

On International Yoga Day 2019, Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary took to her social media account to share a picture in her favourite yoga pose. Sapna said that she practices Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose to improve her posture and encouraged everyone to do the same. Not only this, she even asked everyone to take up the tree pose challenge and put pictures on their social media account.

Wearing white top and tights along with messy bun, Sapna looked splendid in her no makeup look. Sapna shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned it as, “Yoga is not only for health. Yoga is for happiness health & harmony. Yoga is not for an hour, Yoga is a way of living. Out of many asanas, my favourite is Vrikshasana, also known as the Tree Pose. It strengthens & improves your posture. This #internationalyogaday . I urge each one of you to maintain a healthy lifestyle by practising yoga every day. I am challenging you all to take up #TreePoseChallenge & share your version. Best one will be selected @dabur.honey. (sic)”

Check out her picture here:

Not only Sapna but various celebrities took to social media today to share their pictures doing the same. Some of them include Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, etc.

Coming back to Sapna, her new song ‘Majnu’ set the internet on fire with 1.2 million views. Apart from this, she will next be seen in a Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.

Click here for other Bollywood updates, Television latest news and celebrity scoops.