Sapna Chaudhary on Yoga Day 2019 reveals her favourite yoga asana

On International Yoga Day 2019, Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary took to her social media account to share a picture in her favourite yoga pose. Sapna said that she practices Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose to improve her posture and encouraged everyone to do the same. Not only this, she even asked everyone to take up the tree pose challenge and put pictures on their social media account.
Wearing white top and tights along with messy bun, Sapna looked splendid in her no makeup look. Sapna shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned it as, “Yoga is not only for health. Yoga is for happiness health & harmony. Yoga is not for an hour, Yoga is a way of living. Out of many asanas, my favourite is Vrikshasana, also known as the Tree Pose. It strengthens & improves your posture. This #internationalyogaday . I urge each one of you to maintain a healthy lifestyle by practising yoga every day. I am challenging you all to take up #TreePoseChallenge & share your version. Best one will be selected @dabur.honey. (sic)”
Check out her picture here:
View this post on Instagram
Yoga is not only for health. Yoga is for happiness health & harmony. Yoga is not for an hour, Yoga is a way of living. Out of many asanas, my favourite is Vrikshasana, also known as the Tree Pose. It strengthens & improves your posture. This #internationalyogaday . I urge each one of you to maintain a healthy lifestyle by practising yoga every day. I am challenging you all to take up #TreePoseChallenge & share your version. Best one will be selected 🧘🏻♀ #dabur
Not only Sapna but various celebrities took to social media today to share their pictures doing the same. Some of them include Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, etc.
View this post on Instagram
Time: 7 am Where: Gateway of India What a huge turnout , No better way to celebrate #internationalyogaday than practicing it with the CISF ,CRPF and NCC cadets and officials.. The high point.. we continued with the session notwithstanding the Rain.. A true celebration 🧘🏾♂️ Happy international Yoga day instafam.. Start today.. if you haven’t already . #peace #yoga #motivation #yogasession #happy #gratitude #practice #gatewayofindia #pranayama #lifestylemodification
View this post on Instagram
I am so humbled and grateful to be a part of two amazing businesses that is making a difference in people’s lives through yoga and mindfulness where I also don the hat of a co founder along with my partner @sarvesh_Shashi. On this occasion of International Yoga day, I only have one request to everybody - Make Yoga, Fitness, mindfulness and wellness into a lifestyle and not just a one hour practice! India is the birth place of yoga. Let’s be proud about this beautiful practice and it’s benefits. Happy International day of Yoga to all. Lots of love, lots of light and lots of happiness to everybody! A quick yoga exercise: Close your eyes, Take a deep breath in, hold for 10 seconds and gently breathe out( breathe with your nostrils ). 😊 Tell me how did you just feel? @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga
Coming back to Sapna, her new song ‘Majnu’ set the internet on fire with 1.2 million views. Apart from this, she will next be seen in a Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.
Click here for other Bollywood updates, Television latest news and celebrity scoops.