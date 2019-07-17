Sanjay Dutt on Munna Bhai 3: Eagerly waiting to start shooting

Actor Sanjay Dutt is eagerly waiting to start shooting for the much-awaited third installment of Munna Bhai... film series. "I pray to God it happens soon but this should be asked from Mr. Raju Hirani (Raj Kumar Hirani) director of "Munna Bhai..." series. I think he would be in a better position to answer this question. I am eagerly waiting to start shooting," said Dutt. Following the reports of sexual harassment against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, rumours have it that Munna Bhai 3 goes on hold until Hirani gets a clean chit.

Sanjay Dutt, who was accompanied by his wife Maanayata Dutt, was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of Baba in Mumbai on Tuesday. The movie's co-producer Ashok Subhedar, director Raj R Gupta and film's cast Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Patkar, Aryan Menghji, Chittranjan Giri, Spruha Joshi and Abhijeet Khandkekar were also present during the event.

Sanjay Dutt made his Hindi film debut with Rocky in 1981. Since then he has been part of some memorable films like Naam, Khalnayak, Vaastav: The Reality, Mission Kashmir, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai and many more.

When asked what kind of films he would like to do further in his career, he said, "Now, I can't dance around trees and do romance with girls but I will do some great characters like Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington do in Hollywood films." "I have had a very long and beautiful journey since my first film "Rocky". I learnt a lot in that process because I worked with some of the great actors from the industry," he added.

When asked about the recreated version of his hit song "O Saki Saki" from "Musafir", starring Nora Fatehi, he opined, "It's great that these songs are being recreated and it means that they are still popular. So, it's a good thing."

Actor Koena Mitra had slammed the new version of the song, which originally featured her and Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt will next be seen onscreen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and he will also share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Panipat.

(With IANS inputs)