Saif Ali Khan hints at son Ibrahim's Bollywood debut: He's better looking than I

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and then went on to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba, has already marked her place in the industry. And, now that Ibrahim Ali Khan also makes huge headlines whenever he makes an appearance, rumours regarding his Bollywood debut have started afloat.

New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2019 11:34 IST
Saif Ali Khan, known for films like Being Cyrus, Omkara and Parineeta and, Netflix series Sacred Game, poured his heart out to talk about his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan in a recent interview. Saif spoke about Ibrahim's Bollywood debut saying that he should be an actor as acting is in his blood and also, feels that Ibrahim is better looking than him.

Speaking on the same, proud father Saif Ali Khan opened up on son Ibrahim Ali Khan and said, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do. 

Recently, Ibrahim Ali Khan was clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai. 

The star kid looked like a mirror image of his father Saif Ali Khan.Born to Saif Ali Khana and first wife Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan is quite the sensation already.

Earlier, Saif revealed that daughter Sara always wanted to be an actress. His younger son Taimur Ali Khan has been in the limelight even before his birth and Saif said he is a "blue eyed boy".

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the premiere of his superhit web series Sacred Games. He will also be seen in Bhoot Police, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. 

