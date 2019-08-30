Ranveer Singh shares shirtless picture and flaunts his toned body while battling heat in UK

Ranveer Singh shares shirtless picture and flaunts his toned body

One of Bollywood’s hottest actors Ranveer Singh is currently in the United Kingdom where he is shooting for his upcoming film ’83. While there is no denying that the actor has perfectly stepped into the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev for the Kabir Khan film, the actor is making sure that he enjoys his time while he is in London with his wife Deepika Padukone as well. Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared a drool-worthy picture of himself battling the heat in UK. The actor can be seen shirtless in the photo and flaunting his perfectly toned body and six-pack abs. In order to battle the heatwave in UK, Ranveer is seen wearing dark sunglasses and a towel on his head. Check out the picture here-

Ranveer Singh has always managed to impress the viewers with his performances in various films. From getting into serious characters of Kings and Maharajas to bringing out his fun self on the big screen with movies like Befikre, Dil Dhadakne Do and Simmba, Ranveer Singh has laredauy proved that you just give him a role and he will own it up like a boss. On Ranveer Singh’s birthday this year, the makers of upcoming Bollywood film ’83 released Ranveer Singh’s first look as Kapil Dev and he aced like to perfection.

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev

Kabir Khan’s ’83 has a talented star cast with actors like Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and others. Recently, Boman Irani has also joined them in London to begin the shoot of the film. Welcoming the veteran actor to the team, Ranveer Singh shared many candid pictures form the Lords Ground. He wrote, “All-star arrival!!! One of the most remarkable people I have ever met....One of the finest actors I know.... someone I admire immensely... he’s One in a Million ! A special gem of a person & a universally loved, COLOSSAL talent....the one & only BOMAN IRANI IS IN THE BUILDING !!!! pictured here at the Mecca of Cricket - the Lord’s Cricket Ground !”

Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani and Kabir Khan for Kapil Dev biopic

Also, Ranveer Singh’s ’83 has the actor’s real wife Deepika Padukone playing the role of his onscreen wife. Deepika will be stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. The actress has already revealed that she is very excited to play that part and she has known Romi for a long time. The actress in an interview earlier revealed that her family has been friends with Kapil Dev and his wife for many years and it would be interesting to play her on the big screen.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Kabir Khan for Kapil Dev biopic

