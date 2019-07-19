Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami Kapoor has THIS to say about his drastic transformation

Popular TV actor Ram Kapoor stunned everyone with his drastic weight loss pictures which he posted on social media. Since then, he has become an inspiration for his fans to become fit. Ram has now turned into 80kgs from 130 kgs and lost around 30-40 kilos. But it seems as if it isn’t a full stop in his weight loss journey as his wife Gautami Kapoor reveals that it is just the beginning for the actor as he plans to shed some more pounds.

Gautami, in an interview with TOI, opened up about her husband’s great achievement and said, "Fitness is something very personal. No one can push or force the other into fitness. With Ram, when he decided to do it, he went for it. He is a foodie so for him to lose weight and control his diet, is a big thing. He has taken a long time to lose all the weight. He has not supplemented and it is going fit completely in a natural way.”

She continued, “He has not gone undergone any surgery as people feel and has opted for the natural way. Ram still feels that he has just come halfway through and will take another 6 months to achieve his goals and reduce more weight and become almost half the size that he is now."

She further revealed that fitness is just like an addiction and now that Ram has reached to this level, he wants to achieve it all. She even spoke about herself and said that she has been working out since her younger days and it’s a part of her life. She said, “Fitness for me is my lifestyle. If I don't work out, I will go into depression I feel. At the time of both my pregnancies, I was on my feet, working till the last day."

Gautami added, "I have been a fitness freak, but Ram has inspired me all the more. Now that Ram has not taken any work commitments, it’s good that he can focus on his work out." Meanwhile, have a look at some of the pictures of the couple here:

Previously, Ram opened up about the reason why he started losing weight during his new show Comedy High School on Discovery JEET and said, "See, I just want to get healthier for my children. I obviously am not doing this to look younger. I am 44 and I do not need to change the way I look. The country has accepted me the way I am and I feel lucky. But there comes a time in your life when you want to do things for your children and I am doing just that. I quit smoking 2 years ago for my daughter and getting fit is the next step. You will soon get to see a healthier me."

Talking about work front, Ram played the lead role opposite Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Not only this, he even received appreciation for his role of Jai Walia in Kasam Se. He has even worked in films like Student Of The Year and Mere Dad Ki Maruti etc. Ram and Gautami fell in love on the sets of their show Ghar Ek Mandir and got married in 2003. The two are now proud parents to a daughter Sia and a son Aks.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.