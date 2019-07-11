Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shares an adorable childhood picture before her birthday

Global icon Priyanka Chopra will be seen celebrating her 37th birthday on July 18 this year and before she rings on her special day, mother Madhu Chopra treated her and fans with a lovely surprise. She shared an adorable childhood picture of her daughter on social media to share her excitement for the special day. The young PeeCee can be seen holding her mother’s hand and sharing a resemblance with her.

Madhu shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "Birthday bumps... coming up!!!" Priyanka after seeing the picture liked it along with sister Parineeti Chopra. Not only this, her Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri left emojis on the cute picture. Have a look:

Just like every other mother, Madhu too has been a pillar of strength for the actress. Ever since her husband Ashok Chopra’s death in the year 2013, she stood with the actress all thick and thin. Talking about her daughter she told Rediff.com, "I didn't see her growing up. I could not treat her like a daughter. Intellectually, she was at par. Physically, she looked like me. She had a lot of confidence and she used to share a lot of things with me. We actually became friends from there on."

Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas last year in a fairytale wedding which took place in Jodhpur. The mother even spoke about her wedding in detail in an interview with DNA and said, "It was an emotional moment for everyone. I broke into tears when I saw Priyanka dressed as a bride. I had waited for this day all my life. I was at a loss of words. When I saw Priyanka, I couldn’t control my emotions. The white gown was so beautiful. My baby looked like a princess."

Talking about work front, Priyanka will be making her much-awaited comeback with The Sky Is Pink which is directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and will release on October 11, this year.

