  5. Priyanka Chopra gets husband Nick Jonas' age wrong in Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra gets husband Nick Jonas' age wrong in Instagram post

Actress Priyanka Chopra got husband Nick Jonas' age wrong on social media while praising him for his new tequila venture.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2019 16:19 IST
Representative News Image

Priyanka Chopra gets husband Nick Jonas' age wrong in Instagram post

Actress Priyanka Chopra got husband Nick Jonas' age wrong on social media while praising him for his new tequila venture. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself with Nick, to congratulate him on his Villa One tequila launch. In the post, she referred to him as 27, although he is 26 as of now, what with his birthday coming up on September 16, reports "dailymail.co.uk".

"So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27," she captioned the post. 

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Fans took note of the mistake, and corrected her. 

"26 for 14 more days," one user wrote one, while another added: "Well technically he's 26 until the September 16."

One user said: "Uh isn't he still 26.... just saying."

However, Nick didn't seem to mind, and commented: "My beautiful forever date."

India Tv - Nick Jonas'comment on Priyanka Chopra's post

Nick Jonas'comment on Priyanka Chopra's post

In the post, Priyanka looks cool in a boho chic maxi dress with a leaf design. She kept her hair loose, and completed the look with signature dark red pout. Nick is seen wearing white T-shirt underneath a suit jacket with matching trousers. 

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Villa One celebrations

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Villa One celebrations

Also read: Priyanka Chopra all smiles as she enjoys bonfire night with husband Nick Jonas and family, see pics

(With IANS inputs)

