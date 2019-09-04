Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra bond over tennis

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra with her mother enjoying a game at the wimbledon

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted enjoying a tennis match with her mother Madhu. The actress, who always has her Instagram game on point, could be seen celebrating the 100th US open victory of Serena Williams with her mother.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share: "Amazing to watch @serenawilliams win her 100th US Open! Legend! Also always a fun time with this girl @madhumalati!"

Fans drooled over the picture and dropped in lovely comments. Screenshot of Comments of Priyanka's Post

Madhu Chopra often visits Priyanka in the US. She was also spotted at the Jonas brothers' Happiness Begins Tour and was seenn bonding with Priyanka's sister-in-law Sophie Turner.

Priyanka often shares pictures with her mother on social media.

On the work front, PeeCee is slated to return to Bollywood with Shonali Bose’s diectorial The Sky is Pink. The film is said to be based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.

Priyanka will be seen in playing the role of Aditi Chaudhary, mother of Aisha.