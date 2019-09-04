Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra bond over tennis

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted enjoying a tennis match with her mother Madhu. The actress, who always has her Instagram game on point, could be seen celebrating the 100th US open victory of Serena Williams with her mother.
Priyanka took to Instagram to share: "Amazing to watch @serenawilliams win her 100th US Open! Legend! Also always a fun time with this girl @madhumalati!"
Fans drooled over the picture and dropped in lovely comments.
Madhu Chopra often visits Priyanka in the US. She was also spotted at the Jonas brothers' Happiness Begins Tour and was seenn bonding with Priyanka's sister-in-law Sophie Turner.
Priyanka often shares pictures with her mother on social media.
View this post on Instagram
One of the greatest individual challenges we face in our lives is the ability to constantly evolve as people and professionals. It means pushing yourself to challenge the status quo. It’s something I work towards everyday with everything I do. And it’s a lesson from my mother Dr. @madhumalati. She has constantly reinvented herself in the pursuit to be her best self in her many roles from a physician in the army, to a film producer, an entrepreneur to a daughter, wife, sister, mother and a friend. And today was no different. She took yet another step in her professional journey with a new addition to her successful venture @studio_aesthetique. So proud to stand beside her and her partner @drneetikamodi in this new offering as they unveiled it to the world. Congratulations mom... your ability to challenge yourself to excel at everything you do has inspired us to be the people we are today! Here’s to many more milestones!
On the work front, PeeCee is slated to return to Bollywood with Shonali Bose’s diectorial The Sky is Pink. The film is said to be based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.
Priyanka will be seen in playing the role of Aditi Chaudhary, mother of Aisha.