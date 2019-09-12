Onam 2019: Asin shares adorable throwback pictures of daughter Arin to wish fans

Actress Asin who bid goodbye to the filmy world post her marriage with businessman Rahul Sharma, on the occasion of Onam wished fans by sharing beautiful family pictures. She took to her social media to share adorable pictures with her husband and her dotting daughter Arin. It was the throwback picture of the baby from last year when she was just 10 months old on the festival.

In the first picture, Asin is seen striking a pose with her husband who was the ex-Micromax honcho and is now the founder and CEO of Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. Asin in the picture is seen wearing a traditional Onam attire- a cream-coloured sari with deep cream border, accessorised by a gold neck-piece and earrings. Captioning the picture she wrote, "Throwback to last year, 1st Onam as parents."

In another picture her daughter who will turn two on October 24, 2019 is seen dressed in lehenga-style traditional Mundu, flashing the most adorable smile. The picture was captioned as, "Arin's 1st Onam, 10 months old."

Fans and colleagues from the Tamil film industry took to social media to with Asin and her family on the happy occasion of Onam. They also gushed over how cute Arin looks in traditional festival attire.

Asin shot to fame in Bollywood with roles in films such as "Ghajini", "Ready", and "Housefull 2", after a stint of stardom in south Indian films. She quit acting in January 2016 to marry Rahul Sharma, whom she met through her "Housefull 2" co-star Akshay."

