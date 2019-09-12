Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
Onam 2019: Asin shares adorable throwback pictures of daughter Arin to wish fans

Actress Asin, to wish fans Onam 2019 took to her social media handle to share adorable family pictures with husband Rahul Sharma and daughter Arin.

New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2019 6:33 IST
Actress Asin who bid goodbye to the filmy world post her marriage with businessman Rahul Sharma, on the occasion of Onam wished fans by sharing beautiful family pictures. She took to her social media to share adorable pictures with her husband and her dotting daughter Arin. It was the throwback picture of the baby from last year when she was just 10 months old on the festival.

In the first picture, Asin is seen striking a pose with her husband who was the ex-Micromax honcho and is now the founder and CEO of Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. Asin in the picture is seen wearing a traditional Onam attire- a cream-coloured sari with deep cream border, accessorised by a gold neck-piece and earrings. Captioning the picture she wrote, "Throwback to last year, 1st Onam as parents."

#Throwback to last year, 1st Onam as parents :)

Veni Vidi Amavi #HappyValentinesDay ❤

In another picture her daughter who will turn two on October 24, 2019 is seen dressed in lehenga-style traditional Mundu, flashing the most adorable smile. The picture was captioned as, "Arin's 1st Onam, 10 months old."

#throwback to last year- Arin’s 1st Onam, 10months old👶🏻 #ourlilprincess

Fans and colleagues from the Tamil film industry took to social media to with Asin and her family on the happy occasion of Onam. They also gushed over how cute Arin looks in traditional festival attire.

Asin shot to fame in Bollywood with roles in films such as "Ghajini", "Ready", and "Housefull 2", after a stint of stardom in south Indian films. She quit acting in January 2016 to marry Rahul Sharma, whom she met through her "Housefull 2" co-star Akshay."

