On Rajesh Khanna's 7th death anniversary, 7 facts about Kaka you probably didn’t know

Hindi cinema’s legendary actor Rajesh Khanna departed to heaven from earth on July 18, 2012. The superstar never failed to impress us with the iconic roles he played in his era in various films like Anand, Namak Haram, Haathi Mere Saathi, Kati Patang etc. There is no doubt about the fact that the actor used to get into the skin of his characters he played onscreen. He made his debut in the industry through Aakhri Khat in the year 1966 and ever since, he gave a lot of films to cherish.

The actor was even awarded with the third highest civilian honour of India ie. Padma Bhushan. Not only this, he even got the title of Indian Cinema's First Superstar at the Dadasahed Phalke Academy Award in the year 2013. Even though it has been seven years since Rajesh Khanna left us, there has been no one who could take his place in his fans’ hearts.

On his 7th death anniversary, have a look at these 7 unknown facts about the veteran actor you probably don’t know.

The real name of the actor was Jatin. He rose to fame through his acting but not only was he a producer but also a Member of Parliament. He has done a total of 163 feature films and 17 short films in his life.

The actor was counted amongst the highest paid celebrities from the year 1970 till 1979 and shared the and shared the honour with Amitabh Bachchan from 1980-87.

Rajesh Khanna was offered the lead role in the film Mr India but since he couldn’t relate to the invisible hero, he turned it down and eventually the director Shekhar Kapur offered the same to Anil Kapoor.

Rajesh Khanna was the one who made ‘guru kurta’ popular. It was the garment of choice of farmers and small-time politicians.

Despite the fact that Khanna had a 100 percent success rate with popular actress like Mumtaz, his jodi with Hema Malini received great appreciation and they both worked in about 15 films together.

Rajesh Khanna bought a lavish bungalow named ‘Dimple’ before he settled down with actress Dimple Kapadia. The actor bought the house from Rajendra Kumar for whom it turned out to be unlucky. Rajesh named the house Aashiwad and soon he gave 15 back to back hits, a record which has not been broken by any other actor.

Some of the popular songs of the hero like 'Mere sapno ki raani', 'O mere dil ke chain' and 'Roop tera mastana' made the hearts of his female fans skip a beat. Not only this, it was even said he usually got mobbed by women during public appearances who kissed his car and sent him letters written in blood.





