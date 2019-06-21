Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neeru Bajwa opens about indecent experience in Bollywood, says, ‘it was a terrific experience’

Neeru Bajwa is a popular name in the Punjabi film industry. She began her journey through Dev Anand's ‘Main Solah Baras Ki’ in 1998 but later was not seen in any Bollywood film. She is these days seen promoting her upcoming film Shadaa opposite singer Diljit Dosanjh. The actress in an interview she gave to IANS opened about her terrible experience in Bollywood which happens to be the reason why she opted out from the industry.

Talking about the same, Neeru said, "Well, without taking any name, I just want to say that I had a really indecent experience during a meeting for a Hindi film. I was told that, 'This is what you have to do to make it here'. It left me shaken, uncomfortable and I was put off.”

She continued, "I am not saying that that is how the industry works. I am saying that I was one of the unfortunate actresses who had encountered a terrifying experience. Since then, I did not try my luck in Bollywood, and I never will. I am comfortable in my space in Punjabi cinema," added the actress, who has bagged several awards for films like "Mel Karade Rabba", "Jihne Mera Dil Luteya" and "Jatt & Juliet 2".

Talking about societal standards for marriage she said, "Getting married within a certain point of time is one of them. Girls and boys also face the societal pressure to get married which I find wrong," added the actress, who herself got married at the age of 34.

A mother to a four-year-old girl, Neeru wants to encourage her daughter to be more independent.

"I think we condition our girls with the thought of getting married to feel complete and successful. Therefore, once girls finish education, their goal becomes not to build a career and earn money but getting married.

"I will not even tell my daughter to get married if she does not find her life partner. I would rather push her for education and financial independence.... That is why I work even now. I know that confidence comes from there. I do not have to depend on a man to give me bread," she said.

In the film industry, she is happy to observe a vital change for women. She is glad that now a woman can continue her acting career even after marriage and having children.

"Earlier it was so different. Now a woman is still offered a lead role in films at the age of 38. Look at me," she said with a smile.

Talking about her upcoming film Shadaa, it is directed by Jagdeep Sidhy and the plot revolves around a girl from Punjab who does not want to get married. But the society and her family criticises her for making such a choice.

-With IANS inputs