Milind Soman wishes wife Ankita Konwar birthday by kissing her at Mount Kilimanjaro, see pics

Handsome hunk Milind Soman is an adventurous man and there’s no doubt it but do you his wife Ankita Konwar is also sporty as him. She recently celebrated her 28th birthday in the most adventurous way by climbing the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro, which is the highest mountain in Africa. Milind wishes her birthday through an adorable post by sharing a picture in which the couple can be seen stealing a kiss at the heights.
The proud husband even mentioned that his super wife is also the first Assamese woman to climb the dormant volcano. Milind’s birthday post read, “JAMBO people!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife Ankita Konwar and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa!!! And, I think, the first Assamese woman to do so.”
View this post on Instagram
JAMBO people !!!!!!!!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife @ankita_earthy and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa !!! And, I think, one of the first Assamese women to do so 😋😋😋 so proud of you sweetheart 🌝 You will inspire many more ! I wish you always greater heights, greater love, greater happiness ❤ #HONGERA MALKIA !! #30thaugust2019 #LateBirthdayPost 😊 #africa #alwaysandforever 📷 Fredy
Ankita replied by saying, "Couldn't have done it without you. Thank you for being you." Not only this, they even shared a lot of pictures while trekking on their way to Uhuru Peak. Have a look:
Even Ankita expressed her excitement on climbing the peak and shared pictures with a post that read, "It was a climb alright! Celebrated my 28th birthday by climbing the highest mountain in Africa #kilimanjaro and summiting the highest peak at 19341 feet #uhurupeak!! And by doing so, became the first #assamese woman to have done it. It did require a lot of courage, patience, and resistance to reach the top but it was all worth it."
View this post on Instagram
It was a climb alright! Celebrated my 28th birthday by climbing the highest mountain in Africa #kilimanjaro and summiting the highest peak at 19341 feet #uhurupeak !! And by doing so, became one of the first #assamese women to have done it 🙌 It did require a lot of courage, patience and resistance to reach the top but it was all worth it. Life offers so much to teach us, we just have to open our hearts to learn. Kilimanjaro you have been extremely kind 🙏 Thank you for a beautiful birthday @milindrunning ! Couldn’t have done this without your support 😘 Thank you for being with me through the montane forests to moorlands to towering alpine deserts to everything. May we learn more and grow more together 💖 Here’s to another year of life 🥂 . P.S thank you everyone for your wonderful warm wishes on my birthday and sorry I couldn’t reply, as I was in the mountains 🙈 wish you all LOADS OF LOVE 😘💖 . . #kilimanjaro #trekking #summits #peaksoftheworld #rooftopofafrica #axomiya #axomiyasuwali #proudassamese #millennialwayoflife #theultrahusband #africa #tanzania
Talking about the couple, the two of them got married in the year 2018 and are every now and then trolled for the huge age gap of 25 years between them. However, they pay no heed!
