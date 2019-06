Image Source : TWITTER Mani Ratnam hospitalised

Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who is known for his critically-acclaimed films such as Roja and Guru, has been hospitalised in a Chennai hospital reportedly after some cardiac issues. As per Bollywoodlife.com, the director, who has had a history of heart issues suffered a heart attack on the sets of his 2004 film Yuva. He was again hospitalised in 2015 due to cardiac problem.