Katrina Kaif is nothing like today in viral throwback photos from 2005 Telugu film sets. Seen it yet?

Katrina Kaif's throwback photos

Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar has been receiving praise for her past few performances. The actress was lauded for her acting skills in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Salman Khan's Bharat. Her look in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial was loved by all her fans. Here we bring to you a couple of unseen photos of the actress in which she looks unrecognisable.

The throwback photos of Katrina have been doing the rounds for quite a time. The snaps are from the sets of 2005 Telugu movie Allari Pidugu starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. The newcomer back then can be seen posing for the camera in a pink dress. Other photos shared by a Twitter fan page of the actress show her getting her hair done before the shoot. Check out the viral pictures below:

Katrina Kaif on the sets of Allari Pidigu

Katrina Kaif on the sets of Allari Pidigu in 2005

For unversed, Katrina made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Kaisad Gustad directorial venture Boom, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Boom was panned by critics left, right and centre. The movie also tanked at the box office. Katrina then moved down South where she did Malliswari starring Daggubati Venkatesh in 2004.

On a related note, Katrina has so far done films such as Sarkar, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Race, Partner, Welcome, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai among others.

