Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma’s daughter Samiera give bear hug to Taimur in London, photos go viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma’s daughter Samiera give bear hug to Taimur in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to break the internet with her eye-popping pictures and uber chic style statements. However, this time it is not her sassy red carpet looks that have left fans in awe of the actress but the pictures of her family vacation in London that is ruling the headlines. Kareena along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur flew away to London a few days back and their pictures in the beautiful locales of the city were adding brightness to their fans’ life. Now, the actress’ sister Karisma Kapoor has joined her with her kids Kiaaan and Samiera.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s selfies were still making waves online that Karisma Kapoor shared a new picture of the family on her Instagram and made fans go aww. The actress shared a picture in which the two hottest sisters of Bollywood are seen posing for the camera along with their kids. On one side Kareena and Samiera are seen giving bear hug to little munchkin Taimur, Kiaan rests by his mother’s side for the click. The picture definitely screams ‘adorable’ from first glance. Have a look at it here-

On the related note, fitness freak Kareena Kapoor khan has not given up on her daily dose of exercise even when she is on a holiday. A fan page shared a video of the Veere Di Wedding actress in which she is seen doing her workout even when she is in London with her family for the vacation. Have a look at the video here-

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to balance fitness with binge eating. The actress has always been very clear that she won’t give up on her favourite food no matter how hard she has to sweat it out in the gym. Recently, Kareena along with husband Saif were seen interacting with celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwekar about their diet and lifestyle, when the actress was asked about her two-year-old son's diet. She revealed, "Every month I alternate it accordingly. Whatever fruits and vegetables he should be eating in the month... he quite enjoys it. Today, he actually had saag (spinach) for lunch and he normally didn't like it but I have been shoving it down his throat. So now he's got used to it. So he actually ate the whole bowl."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht which is a multi-starrer and Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium in the pipeline as well. However, her fans are most excited about her TV debut as she will be seen judging the next season of reality show Dance India Dance.

