Hrithik Roshan & Sunaina's situation makes Sussanne Khan share a post saying the family is facing tough time

Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
Sussanne Khan requests privacy of the family as Hrithik Roshan and his family are facing tough time

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2019 23:58 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Hrithik Roshan & Sunaina's situation makes Sussanne Khan share a post saying the family is facing a tough time

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is still concerned about the Roshan's as she was previously. With all the fuss going on between Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan, people are coming up with a new rumour and news every day. This made Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram account and share a post. She requests everyone to grant privacy to the Roshan family, as the family is facing tough time. She mentioned in her post that Sunaina Roshan is warm and loving but is encountering an unfortunate life situation. Also she revealed that Rakesh Roshan is undergoing health crisis. Thus, she is asking for some time-off from the rumours and banters the family has to encounter. 

Check her post

Sussanne Khan further adds that since she has been the part of the Roshan family, she must speak in their favour as she knows the truth. Roshan family is closely knit and requires privacy. In fact , Sussanne Khan also wrote that every family encounter certain highs and lows in life, however, it's time for the Roshan's to stay strong.

There has been news that Sunaina Roshan is in a relationship with a Delhi based Muslim boy. In opposition to this relationship, Hrithik Roshan and his family assault Sunaina physically. Sunaina in turn sought help from Kangana Ranaut. Sunaina Roshan is also seen supporting Kanagana Ranaut

Write a comment

