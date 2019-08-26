Have Ileana D’Cruz and husband Andrew Kneebone called it quits?

Has Ileana D’Cruz and husband Andrew Kneebone called it quits?

While Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has always been very protective of her personal life, she has never shied away from sharing pictures with her boyfriend/husband Andrew Kneebone on social media. The couple has been on various vacations together and their pictures have always proved to be majot couple and vacation goals for the fans. But looks like all is not well in their heaven now. Going by the latest reports, Ileana D’cruz and Andrew Kneebone are not on talking terms these days. It is said that the couple is heading for splitsville soon.

Ileana D’cruz has treated her fans with many gorgeous pictures of herself with husband Andrew Kneebone on her Instagram. However, the actress has now removed all her pictures with Andrew from social media. Going by the reports in Spotboye, the couple had a big fight and none of them is currently ready to wave the white flag and get back together. For the unversed, Andrew Kneebone is an Australia based photographer and the couple has been dating for quite a few years now.

Ileana D'cruz and Andrew Kneebone

Also read: Ileana D’Cruz hits back at trolls with a bold picture, see pic

While Ileana never came out in the 0pen about Andrew, she once called him ‘hubby in an Instagram post which confirmed that the couple has even got married. Last year, rumours of Ileana’s being pregnant also surfaced the internet while the actress rubbished them instantly. Earlier while talking about opening up about her personal life infront of media, Ileana said in a statement that her personal life is very sacred to her. She said, "I do not want it to be served on a platter in a gossip column. I don't want it to be part of this gossip section in the newspaper. It's a very important, sacred part of my life -- and it means a lot to me."

Ileana D'cruz and Andrew Kneebone

Talking about her pregnancy rumours, soon after the news of the actress’ pregnancy surfaced the internet, Ileana took to her Instagram to share a pictures of herself and wrote, "Inhale the good s**t and exhale the bulls**t." Speculations triggered after the actress was said to have been spotted with a baby bump.

On the professional front, Ileana D’cruz was last seen in Bollywood movie Raid opposite Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. She was also seen in Telugu film 'Amar Akbar Anthony,' which also features Ravi Teja.

Ileana D'cruz and Andrew Kneebone

Also read: Ileana D’Cruz steps out on lunch date with boyfriend Andrew Kneebone on 31st birthday. See pictures

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page