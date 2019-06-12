Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gully Boy fame Moheen Bhai aka Vijay Varma bags his first international project

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma is set to star in Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy", which is his first international project. In the Indian-American filmmaker's series, which is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's much acclaimed novel with the same name, Vijay will be seen playing the character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University and also an Arabic teacher.

The story of "A Suitable Boy" is set in the time after independence revolving around four families. The novel is divided in 19 parts, each part focusing on different sub-plots. "I am elated to be part of a Mira Nair project. I've been the biggest admirer of her work and cannot wait to make this illustrious story come alive," Vijay said in a statement.

"During the process of screen tests, I read a few parts but it was the character of Rasheed that really attracted me as an actor and I was drawn to it. I'm glad that this project came my way and I'm looking forward to be working with a stellar team," he added. The shooting of the series is set to begin in September this year.

On the related note, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was bowled over by Vijay Varma’s performance after he watched Gully Boy. He reached out to him personally to congratulate him for his stellar work. Vijay was also part of 2016’s Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. “I observed you in Pink, I have lauded you in Gully Boy, the ease of your performance, in a complex role how wonderfully you have played it. So proud of you. Love and wishes ever,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

Vijay tweeted pictures of the letter and wrote, “That’s it! Thappa lag gaya:) I’m so honoured and touched by your kind gesture @SrBachchan sir. It took me some time to process this one. Always in awe and love.”

(With IANS inputs)