Disha Patani killer dance moves will take away your breath, video goes viral

Disha Patani has already left the fans mesmerized with her killer dance moves in Salman Khan starrer just-released film Bharat as a circus girl Radha. The actress also featured in the song Slow Motion Mein wearing a gorgeous yellow saree and blew away everyone’s minds with her sassy moves. There is no denying that Disha Patani aces every move, be it difficult or easy. On Thursday, Disha Patani took to her social media to share a killer dance routine with her friend in which she can be seen performing a fast-paced dance number.

Disha shared the dancing video and wrote, “Chilling with my lovely @dimplekotecha” In the video, the two divas can be seen dancing to a fast-paced English song and flaunting their sassy moves. Disha is seen dancing with choreographer and Celebrity dance trainer Dimple Kotecha in the short clip. Have a look at the video here-

Disha Patani keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos of her dance rehearsals which leave them in awe of her. In fact the actress has also started taking martial arts classes and her high kicks are something to die for. After the release of her last film Bharat, Disha also shared videos on her social media in which audience can be seen jumping and cheering for her when her song Slow Motions plays in the movie Bharat in theaters. Check out-

Just like Disha, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff also keeps sharing his dance videos on social media. Recently, on Disha Patani’s birthday, the actor shared a throwback dance video of the two from the time they featured together in the music video Befikra. Tiger captioned the video saying, "Happy birthday D" along with a number of emojis.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. Next she will be seen in Mohit Suri next Bollywood film Malang which also stars Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie will hit the screens on Valentines Day next year.

