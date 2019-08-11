Birthday Special: Jacqueline Fernandez looks like mermaid in white printed monokini. Pics and videos inside

Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday special

Jacqueline Fernandez is ringing in her birthday in her native country Sri Lanka. Jacqueline along with her team flew to the picturesque country to celebrate her birthday. Besides beachside barbeque birthday dinner and bonfire, the Race 3 actress will also enjoy snorkeling, reports claim. Meanwhile, Jacqueline, who is the brand ambassador of Sri Lanka tourism is also shooting for a campaign.

The actress has shared a couple of photos on her Instagram in which she can be seen channeling her inner mermaid. The actress poses in the sensuous way possible in her printed swimwear. ''High tides and good vibes #beachvibes,'' she captioned the post. As soon as she shared the pictures, her followers went gaga and started dropping comments praising her look. Ananya Panday also couldn't resist commenting on her pictures. ''ur sosoo stunnnnning,'' she wrote.

Jacqueline also shared a video on her Instagram in which she can be seen celebrating the moment to the fullest. The actress can be seen having fun at the beachside with her team. ''My Happy place with my happy people!,'' the actress captioned the video.

Shilpa Shetty also commented on the post wishing the actress. ''Happpiest B’day to you .. You wonderful, happy and precious soul.. @jacquelinef143 wishing you all the happiness love and success in the world,'' she wrote. Dia Mirza also wished the actress. ''Happy birthday you beautiful soul may you have the most amazing year,'' she wrote.

The actress who has turned a year older today has worked in several commercially hit films such as Housefull, Kick, Murder 2 and Judwaa 2. For unversed, the former Miss Sri Lanka was a television reporter before taking up modelling as her career. On the professional front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Karan Johar's production Drive, along with Sushant Singh Rajput.