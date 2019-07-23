Image Source : INSTAGRAM After Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandes launches her YouTube channel

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has launched her YouTube channel, to take forward her bond with fans. Jacqueline, who is quite active in the digital world, went live on her Instagram handle on Tuesday to launch the channel. The first video that the actress uploaded gives glimpses of her childhood, her family, her first rampwalk, her first audition, and the moment she was crowned Miss Sri Lanka.

"Looking back, I think I always had a special relationship with the camera. I feel I have always been camera-friendly -- a happy little kid. I have two people to thank for that -- my dad and my mom," she said in the video.

"As I grew up, so did my dreams and so did the size of the ramp... I was only 21 when I got a chance to be at Miss Universe. Although I didn't win, this gave me enough confidence to chase my dreams, and that somehow got me to Mumbai. That is a story I will tell you later," added Jacqueline.

In June, Alia Bhatt launched her digital channel, to open up about her life with fans. Priyanka Chopra And Shilpa Shetty are other Bollywood actresses who have their YouTube channels.

Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 film "Aladin", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. The film turned out to be a dud at the box office, but Jacqueline got noticed and went on to work in films such as "Housefull 2", "Murder 2", "Kick", "Brothers", "Dishoom" and "Judwaa 2".

"The journey of mine had its ups and downs, but it has been a Bollywood-themed crazy rollercoaster ride," the actress said, with the video showing the bond she shares with her fans. "All my life I have been surrounded by the camera. This time, it is different because this is my camera," said the actress, while concluding the video.

On the work front, Jacqueline will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller "Mrs. Serial Killer". "Mrs. Serial Killer" is about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife, filmmaker Farah Khan.