Zwigato Trailer on March 1; Kapil Sharma looks unbelievable as delivery boy Manas

Zwigato Trailer Release Date: Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is all set to deliver your order on time with his upcoming movie Zwigato. kapil on Monday shared new posters of the film which gave a sneak peek into his character. In Zwigato, the comedian will be seen playing the role of a delivery boy Manas and the new poster shows how he does his job. Kapil will be seen in a never seen before avatar. The actor also announced the release date of the trailer of the film.

Kapil Sharma wrote, "Meet Manas... Trailer Out On 1st March!" The film also stars Shahana Goswami.

Sharing the poster that features her as Pratima, the actress wrote, "Meet Pratima... Life is tough lekin inki five-star jaisi smile zindagi ka safar aasan kar deti hai. Trailer Out On 1st March. In cinemas on 17th March"

Filmmaker Nandita Das' much-awaited film 'Zwigato' has already been screened at the Toronto International Festival and the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The film is about a man who loses his job during the pandemic and then works as a food delivery rider and grapples with the world of ratings and incentives. The film will hit the theaters on 17 March 2023. Actress Shahana Goswami will be seen playing the role of Kapil's wife Pratima in the film.

The film presents the story of the relentless struggle of life, but also has their shared moments of joy. The film is set in Bhubaneswar and captures the lives of invisible 'ordinary' people that are hidden in plain sight but keep the societal machinery well-oiled with their sustained efforts.

Watch Zwigato International trailer here:

