Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' VS 'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor: Read Saturday box office collection

Jersey VS KGF Chapter 2: This Friday saw the release of the much-awaited Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey' that changes its release date in order to avert a clash with the blockbuster hit 'KGF Chapter 2' featuring Yash. The latter was released a week ago and ever since has become the movie-goers first choice. In a time span of mere seven days, the regional film managed to break many records and even collected 254.97 crore net (Rs 300.86 crore gross) in the Hindi belt. Speaking about Jersey, it started off slow considering the splendid performance of 'KGF Chapter 2' in the Hindi market. The sports film on the second day of its release is expected to head towards growth of around 40-50% and collect around 5.25-5.50 crore nett. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer will remain extraordinary and will collect around 17-17.50 crore nett on Saturday.

Going by the latest report in Box Office India, "If this sort of growth had come across India then Jersey would have been on a stronger footing. Now the film will get growth of around 40-50% at an all India level and keep the hope that the film can have a Monday near the Friday number which is a must for any sort of run. If Monday cant get over the 3 crore nett mark then it will be over."

While for KGF 2, the report stated, "The multiplex growth all over is phenomenal and could end at around 70% but the film has a huge ratio of business coming from mass pockets where the growth will be less. If the film manages to get 17 crore nett or higher it will take the film to a huge 291 crore nett and it could be a second weekend nearing the 50 crore nett mark which is a huge number."

Meanwhile, sharing the Friday box office figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KGF2 continues its Blockbuster run... Remains first choice of moviegoers, despite a new release [#Jersey]... Expect major growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will join ₹ 300 cr Club on [second] Sat/Sun... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 280.19 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. It is the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu movie of the same name, directed by Tinnanauri.

The Hindi adaptation also features veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. "Jersey" is being presented by Allu Aravind, produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

While for KGF 2, it is helmed by Prashanth Neel, and is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.