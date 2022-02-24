Vikram Vedha: Saif Ali Khan gets the 'tough cop' part right in first look from Bollywood remake

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Saif Ali Khan as a cop in Vikram Vedha

Highlights Saif Ali Khan will instantly remind remind you of R Madhavan in the original Vikram Vedha

Radhika Apte will play the role of Saif Ali Khan's wife in Vikram Vedha, as per speculation

Vikram Vedha will release on September 30 later this year

The makers of the upcoming thriller Vikram Vedha revealed the official first look of actor Saif Ali Khan in the film. He plays the role of a cop, named Vikram, who is on a mission to take down the gang lord Vedha, played by Hrithik Roshan. It is the remake of Tamil film of the same name. The original film's director duo Pushkar and Gayatri are helming the Hindi version with Hrithik, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

Saif's look as Vikram looks exactly like R Madhavan's from the original film. He is seen wearing a polo neck T-shirt and denim with signature salt and pepper beard and aviator sunglasses. Hrithik shared Saif's look as Vikram on his Instagram page, writing, "Working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait (sic)."

Saif also channels the character's grit in his expression in this still from the film.

Earlier, the makers had revealed Hrithik's look as Vedha from the movie. He appeared bloody and bruised as the character.

Based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, the film tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram, played by Saif, who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster (Hrithik). The film also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. As per speculation, she will be paired opposite Saif and play his wife, who is a lawyer and comes to help Vedha.

Vikram Vedha is the remake of a Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. It is produced by S Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar.

Portions of it have been shot in Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai till now. The film will release globally on Sept. 30, 2022.