Vidya Balan to play forest officer in film based on Maharashtra's tigress Avni?

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who was last seen in the multi-starrer Mission Mangal, is all set to play the role of a forest officer in a film based on the controversial killing of the tigress Avni, who turned man-eater 2 years back. The Maharastra tigress, Avni was killed after she ate as many as 13 humans.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment is planning to put a project in place that will revolve around the controversial case of Avni's killing. They will present a factual but dramatized version of the event that got the nation divided in opinion."

In November 2018, tigress Avni was shot dead on account of her being a man-eater who killed 13 people in Yavatmal district's Pandharkawda area. Avni was shot on orders of the Supreme Court, which divided the nation as to whether they were for or against the killing.

The source continued, "They wanted a strong actress who can shoulder the film completely. They also needed someone who's a great performer.".

The makers have worked with Vidya on the Shakuntala Devi biopic and it was then that they offered her this film too. It's a concept that appealed to Vidya and she has never done something like this before. She will be playing a forest officer in the movie." The source added that the team wants to go on floors sometime in the next two months.

If the report is true, then this will be Vidya Balan's next film after the biopic on legendary mathematician Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi has been written and directed by Anu Menon. The film is scheduled for release on May 8, 2020.